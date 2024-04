April 19, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister and TDP candidate for Rajam Assembly seat Kondru Muralimohan on Friday said only former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu can put Andhra Pradesh on the path of development and bring the State out of the debt trap. After offering prayers at local temples and conducting a rally, he handed over his nomination papers to the Returning Officer in Rajam. Speaking to the media, he said Mr. Chandrababu is a great visionary who can ensure quick progress if he is voted to power.

