Only BJP is committed to people’s welfare, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

All the welfare schemes, including YSR Kanti Velugu, are the initiatives by the Central government, claimed State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana while addressing the public gathered for Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in the city on Tuesday.
Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged that all the regional parties have been renaming the schemes brought in by the Central government. “Only the BJP government is working for the betterment of the country, while the State governments are focussing on the well-being of the ruling families,” said Mr. Lakshminarayana.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Mr. Lakshminarayana said leaders of the party have forgotten the values preached by Mahatma Gandhi. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introduction of a number of schemes for the uplift of the people.
Mr. Lakshminarayana claimed that India emerged as one of the superpowers in the world during the BJP rule.
