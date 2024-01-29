ADVERTISEMENT

Only BJP can ensure development, good governance in Andhra Pradesh, says Purandeswari

January 29, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The party is opposed to the idea of regional parties being run by families, she says, exhorting people to support the BJP in the forthcoming elections

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at a meeting of party coordinators and in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari, at a meeting of party coordinators and in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies here on Monday, accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of resorting to ‘vote-bank politics under the guise of welfare schemes’, and exuded confidence that the people would support the BJP during the forthcoming general elections.

Ms. Purandeswari insisted that people were yearning for a change and suggested to those wanting development to vote for the BJP by looking at its track record at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a progressive State.

Ms. Purandeswari observed that the BJP was opposed to the practice of regional parties being run by families, and said only performance of the leaders matters for the party. Good governance and development are possible only with the BJP, she said.

BJP national joint general secretary (organisational) Shiv Prakash, national secretary Somu Veerraju and others were present.

