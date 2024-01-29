GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only BJP can ensure development, good governance in Andhra Pradesh, says Purandeswari

The party is opposed to the idea of regional parties being run by families, she says, exhorting people to support the BJP in the forthcoming elections

January 29, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at a meeting of party coordinators and in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies, in Vijayawada on Monday.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at a meeting of party coordinators and in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari, at a meeting of party coordinators and in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies here on Monday, accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of resorting to ‘vote-bank politics under the guise of welfare schemes’, and exuded confidence that the people would support the BJP during the forthcoming general elections.

Ms. Purandeswari insisted that people were yearning for a change and suggested to those wanting development to vote for the BJP by looking at its track record at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a progressive State.

Ms. Purandeswari observed that the BJP was opposed to the practice of regional parties being run by families, and said only performance of the leaders matters for the party. Good governance and development are possible only with the BJP, she said.

BJP national joint general secretary (organisational) Shiv Prakash, national secretary Somu Veerraju and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Bharatiya Janata Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.