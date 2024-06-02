Only authorised persons can carry mobile phones into counting centres, says Collector

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that carrying mobile phones into the counting centres is prohibited during counting of votes. Agents are requested not to bring cell phones, he added. Sharing details of the arrangements made for vote counting, scheduled on June 4, at Nova and Nimra Colleges, at a press conference on Sunday, the Collector said only Returning Officers (ROs), Observers, candidates and media can carry mobiles.

However, they are not allowed to shoot videos, take photos and use mobile phones in the counting centre, Mr. Dilli Rao clarified, adding that all the staff, agents and the media, who possess ID cards, will only be allowed into the centre.

Buses will be arranged to transport 2,200 agents and other staff from the National Highway. Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Armed Reserve and Civil Police would be deployed at the counting centre. Overall, 196 tables have been arranged, and counting will begin around 8 a.m.. Results are likely to be declared by 6 p.m., the District Election Officer (DEO) said.

The entire process would be screened through CCTVs. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) engineers would be kept ready at the centre, for remedial measures, if the electronic voting machines (EVMs) develop any problem during the counting of votes, Mr. Dilli Rao said. Joint Collector P. Sampat Kumar and District Revenue Officer (DRO) V. Srinivas Rao were also present at the press conference.

