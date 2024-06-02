GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Only authorised persons can carry mobile phones into counting centres, says Collector

They are not allowed to shoot videos, take photos and use mobile phones in the counting centre, and staff, agents and the media, who possess ID cards, will only be allowed into the centre, says S. Dilli Rao

Updated - June 02, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao explaining the arrangements for the counting of votes on June 4 at a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao explaining the arrangements for the counting of votes on June 4 at a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that carrying mobile phones into the counting centres is prohibited during counting of votes. Agents are requested not to bring cell phones, he added. Sharing details of the arrangements made for vote counting, scheduled on June 4, at Nova and Nimra Colleges, at a press conference on Sunday, the Collector said only Returning Officers (ROs), Observers, candidates and media can carry mobiles.

However, they are not allowed to shoot videos, take photos and use mobile phones in the counting centre, Mr. Dilli Rao clarified, adding that all the staff, agents and the media, who possess ID cards, will only be allowed into the centre.

Buses will be arranged to transport 2,200 agents and other staff from the National Highway. Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Armed Reserve and Civil Police would be deployed at the counting centre. Overall, 196 tables have been arranged, and counting will begin around 8 a.m.. Results are likely to be declared by 6 p.m., the District Election Officer (DEO) said.

The entire process would be screened through CCTVs. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) engineers would be kept ready at the centre, for remedial measures, if the electronic voting machines (EVMs) develop any problem during the counting of votes, Mr. Dilli Rao said. Joint Collector P. Sampat Kumar and District Revenue Officer (DRO) V. Srinivas Rao were also present at the press conference.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.