Only a united struggle will prevent VSP privatisation, says Tapan Sen

Visakhapatnam

01 January 2022 20:38 IST

‘Plans afoot to make the steel plant agitation a national movement’

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary Tapan Sen on Saturday said that only a united struggle would prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP)

Addressing a relay hunger strike organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee against the privatisation of VSP at Kurmannapalem here, he said that the BJP government was trying to sell national assets and it has to be prevented at any cost, he said.

The agitation that is now being spearheaded by the committee was now a guiding force to all agitations against privatisation across the country, Mr. Tapan Sen said.

He said that they were organising a two-day nationwide strike on February 23 and 24 against the anti-labour policies of the Union Government.

The VSP agitation will play a crucial role in the agitation, he said and added that they were chalking out plans to make the steel plant agitation a national movement.

Porata committee leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao, Ayodhya Ram, D. Adinarayana, Mastanappa, Y.T. Das, Dommeti Appa Rao and others were present.