Lowest pass percentage due to COVID pandemic, says Minister

Only 67.26% of the students who appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education in April 2022 after a gap of two years passed the exam.

The pass percentage was the lowest in the past several years and it was not less than 91% since 2015.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana released the results along with officials of the Education Department here on Monday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said 6,15,908 students appeared for the examination, of which 4,14,281 passed. Over 3.17 lakh students passed in first class while 69,597 passed in second class and 26,895 passed in third class. The remaining 2,01,627 (32.7%) failed in one or more subjects, he said.

Girls achieved a higher pass percentage as 2,11,380 (70.70%) of 2,99,088 who appeared for the examination passed. The pass percentage among boys was only 64.02. A total of 3,16,820 boys appeared for the exam and only 2,02,821 of them passed.

School performance

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the students of 11,671 schools appeared for the exam and 797 schools achieved a 100% pass percentage while all the students in 71 schools failed. Of the 71 schools which registered a 0% pass percentage 31 are private schools and 18 are aided schools, the Minister stated.

Supplementary exams

Mr. Satyanarayana said supplementary examination would be conducted from July 6 to July 15 and the fee can be paid from June 7.

He said disturbances caused by COVID-19 pandemic impacted the performance of the students in the SSC examination, and to help the students the Education Department would conduct special classes from June 13.