‘Only 620 of 8,457 GOs posted on egazette website’

The State government has posted only 620 Government Orders (G.Os) which are in the nature of ‘larger public interest’, of a total 8,457 G.Os of 33 departments issued between August 17, 2021 and January 28, 2022, on https://apegazette.cgg.gov.in

The uploaded G.Os are related to major policy decisions tocreate new departments, transfer subjects from one department to another, make amendments to Acts/rules, form corporations, introduce new schemes, transfer / give new postings to IAS/IPS officers, etc.

The remaining 7,837 G.Os were not uploaded (consequent upon the issuance of G.O Ms No. 100 dated September 7, 2021) because they fall in secret, top secret, confidential and miscellaneous categories, including orders like those containing personal information of individual officers/employees, purchase of stationery items, etc. which are not of public concern. Such G.Os are being directly communicated to the officials concerned.

Hence, the number of uploaded G.Os has come down drastically, the government informed the High Court through an affidavit filed by Principal Secretary (General Administration) R. Mutyala Raju on Monday in response to PILs that challenged the replacement of https://goir.ap.gov.in with the above website.

Mr. Mutyala Raju stated that the impugned G.O. had been in operation since September 2021, but the government had not received any complaints from citizens who faced hardships due to the non-uploading of G.Os.

The system of generating G.O numbers by computers had been dispensed with and it was being done manually in accordance with the AP Secretariat Office Manual and AP Government Business Rules, he added.