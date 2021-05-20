Andhra Pradesh

Only 5,000 Tirumala darshan tickets a day in June

The TTD has resolved to provide only 5,000 online tickets a day during June for darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. The quota will be released at 9 a.m. on Friday on its official website.

The decision was taken in the wake of the low pilgrim turnout during the past four weeks and the travel restrictions imposed by several States. Though 15,000 online tickets were made available daily during May, the visitors averaged a little over 6,000.

As a one-time opportunity, the TTD has already announced that those who could not undertake their pilgrimage to Tirumala despite possessing valid darshan tickets during this turbulent phase (till May 31) can visit the temple on any day of their choice before the year-end.

