Only 21% qualify in preliminary test for police constable post in Andhra Pradesh

Scanned OMR sheets will be available for download on the website up to 5 p.m. on February 7

February 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Nearly 21% candidates who have written the preliminary test conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) for the post of police constable have qualified in the examination.

As per the results announced by APSLPRB on Sunday, of the 4,59,182 candidates who had appeared for the test on January 22, about 95,208 (20.73%) secured the qualifying mark in their respective categories.

Of the 3,63,432 male candidates, 77,876 qualified and of the 95,750 female candidates, 17,332 qualified for the physical tests.

Of the total 200 marks, 80 is the qualifying mark for OCs, 70 for BCs, and 60 for SC/ST and exservicemen.

In a release, APSLPRB Chairman Manish Kumar Sinha said the board received 2,261 objections to the answer keys, and following verification by subject experts answers to three questions were changed.

He said the scanned OMR sheets of the candidates would be available for download on the website up to 5 p.m. on February 7.

More than 34% of the candidates who applied for the examination were graduates.

