VISAKHAPATNAM

02 July 2021 19:10 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, will conduct online yoga programme for senior citizens from July 5. The timings for the programme is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Naturopathy advice will be provided by expert Thulasi Rao. For more details about the programme, interested can contact 9701342985.

