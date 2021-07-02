The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, will conduct online yoga programme for senior citizens from July 5. The timings for the programme is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Naturopathy advice will be provided by expert Thulasi Rao. For more details about the programme, interested can contact 9701342985.
Online yoga programme for senior citizens from July 5
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
July 02, 2021 19:10 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
July 02, 2021 19:10 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 7:10:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/online-yoga-programme-for-senior-citizens-from-july-5/article35101689.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story