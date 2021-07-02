Andhra Pradesh

Online yoga programme for senior citizens from July 5

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, will conduct online yoga programme for senior citizens from July 5. The timings for the programme is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Naturopathy advice will be provided by expert Thulasi Rao. For more details about the programme, interested can contact 9701342985.


