Online yoga camp from June 7

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 June 2021 19:35 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, is conducting online yoga camp on prevention and rehabilitation for COVID-19 through ‘pranayama’ from June 7 to July 2. During this camp, yoga techniques will be taught for COVID-19 management to improve immunity and to overcome general health problems. The timings for the online class is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Monday to Friday). For further details, contact: Ch. Sri Krishna-98498464663 and 9398019922.

