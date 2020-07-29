Andhra Pradesh

Online Varalakshmi Vratam at Srisailam

The Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Devasthanam will conduct Varalakshmi Vratam Arjitha Seva in online mode on Friday, and interested devotees can book a seva by paying ₹1,116 on its portal www.srisailamonline.com, a release from the temple said on Wednesday.

The online seva will begin at 9 a.m. and those paying the fee can log on to the YouTube channel of the temple to watch the live proceedings. Further details can be had on the temple website and over the helpline — 833-901-351, with six extensions up to 356.

