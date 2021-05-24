Online training programme on COVID for healthcare workers launched

VIJAYAWADA

24 May 2021 23:17 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and Managing Director N. Bangara Raju launched a programme to provide COVID-19-related online courses free of cost in collaboration with FIND & Future Learn.

Mr. Reddy said the APSSDC, in association with Future Learn and other international collaborators like FIND which brings on-board content from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM), Public Health England and others, would provide several self- paced online courses related to COVID-19.

Mr. Raju said the online courses on COVID included diagnostics and testing, laboratory training, effective nursing in times of crisis, psychological first aid and online webinars by Royal Colleges of Physicians of Edinburg and others. The virtual training sessions were aimed at upgrading the skills of professionals involved in COVID duties from testing to treating patients like laboratory managers, technicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

APSSDC Executive Director D.V. Rama Koti Reddy and others were present.