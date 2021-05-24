Andhra Pradesh

Online training programme on COVID for healthcare workers launched

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and Managing Director N. Bangara Raju launched a programme to provide COVID-19-related online courses free of cost in collaboration with FIND & Future Learn.

Mr. Reddy said the APSSDC, in association with Future Learn and other international collaborators like FIND which brings on-board content from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM), Public Health England and others, would provide several self- paced online courses related to COVID-19.

Mr. Raju said the online courses on COVID included diagnostics and testing, laboratory training, effective nursing in times of crisis, psychological first aid and online webinars by Royal Colleges of Physicians of Edinburg and others. The virtual training sessions were aimed at upgrading the skills of professionals involved in COVID duties from testing to treating patients like laboratory managers, technicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

APSSDC Executive Director D.V. Rama Koti Reddy and others were present.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 11:17:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/online-training-programme-on-covid-for-healthcare-workers-launched/article34636974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY