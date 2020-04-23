Online training for Trained Graduate Teachers begins in A.P.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown has hindered a proposed three-month-long induction programme for 409 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) recruited recently by the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS).

Reworking on the programme, the society has collaborated with multiple knowledge partners like Firki (Teacher training initiative by Teach for India), Azim Premji University, Mantra Social Services and the British Council, to capacitate the new teachers.

The training that commenced on Thursday is a learning model that will help the teachers engage in self-learning through apps and share reading material on WhatsApp. They are expected to write down their reflections and participate in daily discussions through a video conferencing application in small groups called learning circles.

The topics covered include ‘a joyful classroom, student relationship, community engagement, CCE, curriculum and aims of education among others.

Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, M. Ravichandra and Secretary APSEREIS Col. V. Ramulu urged the teachers to make the best of the opportunity to hone their skills that in turn would help them grow.