Online training for school librarians

The Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (APSWREIS), in collaboration with iDream Career and UNICEF, has initiated an online training for librarians of the 189 schools it runs across the 13 districts of the State, using the Zoom application.

“The objective of the training is to ensure that career counselling becomes part of the academic session. We want our librarians to get trained in the use of technology and guide the students and help them make sound choices post-schooling,” said the Society’s secretary Col. V. Ramulu.

The trainers are using the AP Career Portal ( www.apcareerportal.in), designed especially for Andhra Pradesh students, which helps in career mapping, understanding the needs of each child, designing a career map for the students along with helping them understand about colleges, admission process and availability of scholarships.

The Society also plans to have regular training of principals and teachers via Zoom calls.