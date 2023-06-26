Online tickets for Arjitha Seva at Srisailam temple for July released

June 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL)

The Srisailam Devasthanam has released the quota of online tickets for July. The devotees can book Arjitha Seva tickets on the temple website. Executive Officer S. Lavanna, in a release on Monday, said that devotees need to book tickets only on the official website for all Arjitha Sevas, Sparasha Darshanam at www.srisailadevasthanam.org.

Devotees must submit a copy of a Photo ID card (Aadhar Card) online and carry a printout during the darshan to the temple. There are no current booking counters for Arjitha Sevas and Sparsha Darshanam tickets.

The EO said that only Free Darshan, Seeghra Darshan (₹150 tickets), and Athiseeghra Darshan (₹300 tickets) would be available through current booking counters. Free Sparsha Darshan will continue from Tuesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.

