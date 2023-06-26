ADVERTISEMENT

Online tickets for Arjitha Seva at Srisailam temple for July released

June 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL)

The Hindu Bureau

The Srisailam Devasthanam has released the quota of online tickets for July. The devotees can book Arjitha Seva tickets on the temple website. Executive Officer S. Lavanna, in a release on Monday, said that devotees need to book tickets only on the official website for all Arjitha Sevas, Sparasha Darshanam at www.srisailadevasthanam.org. 

Devotees must submit a copy of a Photo ID card (Aadhar Card) online and carry a printout during the darshan to the temple. There are no current booking counters for Arjitha Sevas and Sparsha Darshanam tickets.

The EO said that only Free Darshan, Seeghra Darshan (₹150 tickets), and Athiseeghra Darshan (₹300 tickets) would be available through current booking counters. Free Sparsha Darshan will continue from Tuesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on those days. 

