HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online tickets for Arjitha Seva at Srisailam temple for July released

June 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL)

The Hindu Bureau

The Srisailam Devasthanam has released the quota of online tickets for July. The devotees can book Arjitha Seva tickets on the temple website. Executive Officer S. Lavanna, in a release on Monday, said that devotees need to book tickets only on the official website for all Arjitha Sevas, Sparasha Darshanam at www.srisailadevasthanam.org. 

Devotees must submit a copy of a Photo ID card (Aadhar Card) online and carry a printout during the darshan to the temple. There are no current booking counters for Arjitha Sevas and Sparsha Darshanam tickets.

The EO said that only Free Darshan, Seeghra Darshan (₹150 tickets), and Athiseeghra Darshan (₹300 tickets) would be available through current booking counters. Free Sparsha Darshan will continue from Tuesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on those days. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.