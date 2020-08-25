Online ticket quota for Srivani trust donors

Tirumala

25 August 2020 20:05 IST

The TTD on Tuesday released online quota of darshan tickets for donors to the Srivani trust for September.

The TTD decided to allocate hundred tickets every day except for the days coinciding with Dwajarohanam ceremony on September 19 and Garuda Seva on 23 during the Brahmotsavams.

Devotees donating ₹10,000 for the trust are eligible for a one-time VIP darshan of the Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the TTD extended the period for claiming darshan facility, after the donation, to one year. It was earlier six months.