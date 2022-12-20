Online SriVani tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to be released on December 22

December 20, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to make available about 2,000 tickets daily for 10 days from January 2 to 11

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to release the online quota of SriVani Darshan tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at 9 a.m. on December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 2,000 tickets will be made available daily for 10 days from January 2 to 11.

Devotees will have to pay ₹10,000 to the SriVani Trust and ₹300 towards the cost of the ticket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TTD has also made it clear that the ticket-holders will be allowed only in ‘Maha Laghu’ darshan system, under which they will be allowed to have the darshan of the deity from ‘Jaya and Vijaya’ point.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US