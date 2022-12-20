  1. EPaper
Online SriVani tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to be released on December 22

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to make available about 2,000 tickets daily for 10 days from January 2 to 11

December 20, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to release the online quota of SriVani Darshan tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at 9 a.m. on December 22.

About 2,000 tickets will be made available daily for 10 days from January 2 to 11.

Devotees will have to pay ₹10,000 to the SriVani Trust and ₹300 towards the cost of the ticket.

The TTD has also made it clear that the ticket-holders will be allowed only in ‘Maha Laghu’ darshan system, under which they will be allowed to have the darshan of the deity from ‘Jaya and Vijaya’ point.

