Online sex racket busted

GUNTUR

05 December 2020 06:05 IST

The cyber crime team of the APCID reportedly busted an online sex racket by simultaneously raiding hotels in Vijayawada and Tirupati. The alleged kingpin was arrested at Visakhapatnam.

The CID sleuths shared the technical inputs through a decoy operation at Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati simultaneously. On Friday, a victim was caught at a hotel and the alleged organiser managed to flee. The police sent his photo to CID police in Visakhapatnam. The CID team caught him at his house along with another girl. The case was handed over to Two Town police station in Visakhapatnam.

