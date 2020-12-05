Andhra Pradesh

Online sex racket busted

The cyber crime team of the APCID reportedly busted an online sex racket by simultaneously raiding hotels in Vijayawada and Tirupati. The alleged kingpin was arrested at Visakhapatnam.

The CID sleuths shared the technical inputs through a decoy operation at Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati simultaneously. On Friday, a victim was caught at a hotel and the alleged organiser managed to flee. The police sent his photo to CID police in Visakhapatnam. The CID team caught him at his house along with another girl. The case was handed over to Two Town police station in Visakhapatnam.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 7:19:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/online-sex-racket-busted/article33255154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY