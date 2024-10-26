ADVERTISEMENT

Online services on APDPMS portal suspended till November 4 in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 26, 2024 08:41 pm IST - AMARAVATI

This will affect users relying on the platform for obtaining building and layout approvals; this is to facilitate transfer of data from Amazon Web Services to State Data Center, says official

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Department of Town and Country Planning, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has temporarily suspended the online services for building and layout approvals on the APDPMS portal.

This is to facilitate the server and data transfer process.

Director of Town and Country Planning R. Vidyullatha, in a statement on October 26 (Saturday), said the migration involved transferring data from Amazon Web Services to the State Data Center, which would result in the APDPMS portal being offline until November 4.

The temporary suspension would impact users, including builders, developers, and engineers, who rely on the platform for online construction and layout approvals.

The department assured the public that once the migration was complete, the portal would resume operations, allowing building permits and layout approvals to proceed as usual.

