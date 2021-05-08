Online services launched at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple

Devotees can make online payment for different pujas

Online services have been launched at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, Burujupeta, for the benefit of devotees, who are unable to attend the temple due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees can make online payment for different pujas. Trikala Archana (panchamruthabhishekam) – ₹516 (to be held at 5 a.m.,11 a.m. and at 6 p.m.), Ashtadala Padmarchana (7 a.m.) - ₹1,116, Ksheerabhishekam (Fridays, 8 a.m.) - ₹200, Laksha Kumkumarchana (2nd Tuesday of every month) – ₹10,000, Srichakranavavarnanchana (on Pournami days) ₹2,516.

Devotees can make online payments for the respective pujas to SB A/c no. 060810011006691 IFSC UBIN 0806081. Devotees have to send details of the puja, transaction ID, name, gothram and address via WhatsApp to the temple mobile nos. 9398942537 / 9966518162, according to Executive Officer S.J. Madhavi.

Kumkuma and prasadam of the goddess and payment receipt will be sent to the devotees by post. E-hundi facility has also been launched at the temple. Devotees can send their donations through www.tms.ap.gov.in