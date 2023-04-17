ADVERTISEMENT

Online services launched at Annavaram temple in Andhra Pradesh

April 17, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - ANNAVARAM 

The Hindu Bureau

The Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Endowments Department on Monday launched online services for advance booking of all the services, including darshan of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam at Annavaram in Kakinada district. 

Executive Officer S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad told The Hindu that the devotees could avail of the online services at www.aptemples.ap.gov.in.

“The accommodation facility could be booked through the same portal from April 20. However, the rooms will be allotted based on the Aadhaar details to prevent mass booking of the rooms by individuals. The devotees could also purchase ‘prasadam’ through the portal,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

The temple authorities on Monday decided to campaign on the new facility by erecting advertisement boards in the respective areas.

