Online sale of drugs, ganja on police radar

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2021 00:12 IST

SEB to conduct meetings with transport companies

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police have turned their focus on the online sale of drugs and ganja, which is on a rise in the State.

Police have found several instances of drugs being sold online on e-commerce portals, and have arrested several persons. The e-commerce portals have been asked to keep track of suspicious transactions on their websites, investigating officers said.

“We are maintaining a vigil on e-commerce activity. Many e-commerce portals are functioning in the Telugu States. Some drug and ganja peddlers are using these websites to smuggle contraband,” a police officer said.

Recently, the Gohad Choraha police of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, in association with the A.P. Police, busted an online marijuana racket. Police conducted raids in Paderu and arrested a ‘supplier’ who was helping the gang, officials said.

Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, tight vigil is being kept on the online sale of drugs and ganja as well as on private transport companies in the State, said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

“We are coordinating with the APSRTC and Railways in preventing the illegal transportation of banned products, drugs and contraband. Staff of the parcel offices are requested to check the parcels thoroughly at the time of booking,” the Commissioner said. Police are also planning to conduct meetings with private transport companies to check the illegal transportation of ganja and drugs. We request the company owners to cooperate with the police to check the menace, Mr. Brijlal said.

Customs officials at the Chennai airport arrested an engineering dropout hailing from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, for allegedly attempting to smuggle in 470 grams of Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills from the Netherlands.

The accused booked the consignment through a banned site and tried to import the pills inside a toy.

The Narsapuram division police, who swung into action post the Customs officials raids, registered a case. They arrested ten persons, including a few students from Bhimavaram, Akiveedu, Veeravasaram, Razole and other places, for allegedly procuring MDMA pills from the smuggler.