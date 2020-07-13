Online registration of crops from today

VIJAYAWADA

13 July 2020 00:26 IST

e-Crop data to be used for disbursal of benefits in future

Officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments will jointly register crops online (e-Crop) in the State from Monday. The village revenue officers (VROs) and the village agriculture assistants (VAAs) will enumerate the crops at village level.

The staff will enrol the name of the farmer and enter online the details of his village, survey number, extent of land, bank information, phone number and the crop he or she is cultivating. If the cultivator is other than a pattadar (land owner), a Crop Cultivation Registration Certificate (CCRC) will be issued.

The land in which fish, shrimp and crab ponds were being raised would be recorded separately, the Commissioner (Agriculture) H. Arun Kumar told The Hindu.

Inter-crop data

“For the first time, Agriculture and Revenue Departments are jointly taking up e-Cropping, which will be useful to farmers. Some thousands of VROs and VAAs are engaged in the task,” Mr. Arun Kumar said, adding that necessary training had been given to the staff.

Farmers would be given prior intimation while enumerating the crops and an SMS would be given once the data was entered online. The particulars of inter-crops being taken up in coconut, palm oil and banana orchards and in paddy and other fields would also be entered, the Commissioner said.

“We are taking up e-cropping details in the presence of farmers. If a farmer is not available in the village, the staff will visit the place again and there is no need to worry,” Mr. Arun Kumar said.

Key for planning

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu were particular about e-cropping as the government would depend on that data in future for preparing action plans, supplying seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and in procuring the yield.

“Schemes such as interest-free loans, Rythu Bharosa, crop insurance and Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be based on e-crop data,” Arun Kumar said.

Farmers could contact nearby YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras or the Integrated Call Centre by dialling 155251 for clarifications, the Commissioner added.