ADVERTISEMENT

Online registration for engineering college admissions in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 to 7

Published - June 29, 2024 06:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Certificate verification will be conducted from July 4 to 10, and the applicants will have five days, from July 8 to 12, to select their options, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Technical Education official says that the classes will commence on July 19 and students can report at their colleges between July 17 and 22.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Director of the Department of Technical Education, B. Navya, on Saturday, June 29, said the process for admissions to engineering colleges in the State for AP EAPCET-2024-qualified students will start from July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Navya, also the Convenor of Admissions, said students can register online and pay the processing fee from July 1 to 7.

She said certificate verification will be conducted from July 4 to 10, and the applicants will have five days, from July 8 to 12, to select their options.

Option changes, if any, can be made on July 13, and the allotment of seats will be completed by July 16. Informing that classes will commence on July 19, she said students can report at their colleges between July 17 and 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A separate notification will be issued for admissions to pharmacy colleges in the State, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US