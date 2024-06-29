Online registration for engineering college admissions in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 to 7

Director of the Department of Technical Education, B. Navya, on Saturday, June 29, said the process for admissions to engineering colleges in the State for AP EAPCET-2024-qualified students will start from July 1.

Ms. Navya, also the Convenor of Admissions, said students can register online and pay the processing fee from July 1 to 7.

She said certificate verification will be conducted from July 4 to 10, and the applicants will have five days, from July 8 to 12, to select their options.

Option changes, if any, can be made on July 13, and the allotment of seats will be completed by July 16. Informing that classes will commence on July 19, she said students can report at their colleges between July 17 and 22.

A separate notification will be issued for admissions to pharmacy colleges in the State, she added.

