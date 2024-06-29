GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online registration for engineering college admissions in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 to 7

Certificate verification will be conducted from July 4 to 10, and the applicants will have five days, from July 8 to 12, to select their options, says official

Published - June 29, 2024 06:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Department of Technical Education official says that the classes will commence on July 19 and students can report at their colleges between July 17 and 22. 

Department of Technical Education official says that the classes will commence on July 19 and students can report at their colleges between July 17 and 22.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Director of the Department of Technical Education, B. Navya, on Saturday, June 29, said the process for admissions to engineering colleges in the State for AP EAPCET-2024-qualified students will start from July 1.

Ms. Navya, also the Convenor of Admissions, said students can register online and pay the processing fee from July 1 to 7.

She said certificate verification will be conducted from July 4 to 10, and the applicants will have five days, from July 8 to 12, to select their options.

Option changes, if any, can be made on July 13, and the allotment of seats will be completed by July 16. Informing that classes will commence on July 19, she said students can report at their colleges between July 17 and 22.

A separate notification will be issued for admissions to pharmacy colleges in the State, she added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.