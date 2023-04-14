ADVERTISEMENT

Online process begins for issuance of new accreditation cards to Andhra Pradesh journalists

April 14, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a statement, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said journalists should apply for the cards on the website www.ipr.ap.gov.in.

P. Sujatha Varma

Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy has said that the Department has started accepting online applications for issuance of State-level accreditation cards to State-level journalists for 2023 and 2024, from April 14 (Friday).

G.O. 38 was issued on March 30, 2023 to start the process of issuance of new accreditation cards, while the task of appointing members to the State Media Accreditation Committee was completed through GO 40.

Journalists applying for the card should upload in PDF format a recommendation letter by their managements, a passport size photograph and relevant documents, said Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy.

