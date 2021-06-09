Online model interviews for Group-I qualified candidates

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2021 23:58 IST

The AP Study Circle, run by the Social Welfare Department, has initiated an online model of interviews for the candidates who recently qualified the Group-I Mains examinations.

The expert panel conducting the mock interviews comprises former Chief Secretary U. Venkateswarlu, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare K. Sunitha, IG of Police Ch. Srikanth, former civil servant I. Samuel Anand Kumar, economics Professor from Sri Venkateswara University Krishna Murthy and Director, Brain Tree, Gopala Krishna.

“As a first of its kind, the AP Study Circle has initiated online model interviews for candidates who have cleared the Group-1 Mains exams. We have also developed a plan of action to support candidates preparing for various competitive examinations through AP Study Circle in the near future” said Ms. Sunitha.

Advertising

Advertising

“Candidates are provided an opportunity to enrol in Jnanabhumi web portal for the online model interviews, which were scheduled for four days initially. Six candidates were interviewed on the first day by members of the expert panel, who guided them on various aspects and gave their advice on how to score good marks in the Group-1 interviews,” said the Study Circle Director U. Venkateswarlu.