Online mock EAMCET on July 19

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2020 23:52 IST

The Computer Society of India (CSI) and Xplore.co.in are jointly conducting free mock EAMCET online on July 19.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh released a poster containing the exam details, on Monday.

On the occasion, Mr. Suresh said the test would be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and results would be declared the next day.

Interested students have to register on www.csihyderabad.org/eamcet or www.eamcet.xplore.co.in before July 18.