Online lending app frauds | Andhra Pradesh DGP releases SOP for investigation

Take stringent action, Jagan Mohan Reddy tells police.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked the police to book those lending money through fraudulent online microfinance apps and harassing borrowers, and take stern action against them.

Mr. Reddy, who reviewed the functioning of such apps with Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, asked the police to respond to the complaints and act tough against the app organisers.

Referring to the online call money racket, Mr. Sawang said instructions had been issued to Inspectors General, Range DIGs, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to take the complaints seriously and book cases against those responsible for harassment of the borrowers.

“The police are making efforts to identify such fraudulent online app organisers. Victims can lodge complaints at their nearest police stations. They can also register their complaints through AP Police Seva app, Dial 100 or ‘112’ helplines,” the DGP said.

Mr. Sawang released the Standard Operating Procedures prepared by the Crime Investigation Department to tackle the complaints pertaining to online instant loan apps, at the A.P. Police Headquarters.

“Complaints can be filed with the local police, RBI ombudsman, under Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019, and also in the local courts under Usurious Loans Act, 1918,” said CID Additional DGP P.V. Sunil Kumar.

Problematic apps

The CID officials said ‘Quick Cash’, ‘Loan Cloud’, ‘InstaRupee Loan’, ‘Get Rupee’, ‘ePay Loan’, ‘Panda’, ‘EasyLoan’, ‘Ocash’, ‘Cashmap’, ‘Cash Post,’ ‘Rapid Rupee’, ‘Rupee Loan’, ‘CashTM’, ‘Credit Free,’ ‘Readycash,’ ‘Robocash’, ‘Udhaar Loan’ are some of the problematic digital instant loan apps.

The app organisers (lenders) are using abusive language and threatening the borrowers. They are also collecting high interests. Police will take stern action against the organisers, the DGP warned.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said they had received many complaints and cases had been registered against the app organisers.

Callers identified

“We traced the callers in about 70 cases. The accused were traced to Noida, Grugram, Delhi, Rajasthan and other places. The Cyber Crime Police have identified the accused through their phone calls,” Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

Some people, including several women, took loans worth ₹5,000 to ₹1.50 lakh through Instant Cash, Star Credit, Quick Money and other apps, said an investigation officer.

Mr. Sawang appealed to the public not to borrow loans from private microfinance apps, which were being operated without any permission.