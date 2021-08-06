Online forgery detected in Kadapa rural sub-registrar office

KADAPA

06 August 2021 00:45 IST

Accused allegedly took advantage of a loophole in CFMS

The Department of Stamps and Registration is perplexed at the surfacing of a scam in the Kadapa rural sub-registrar’s office, reportedly involving document writers and Internet centres, causing loss of stamp duty to the government exchequer.

The culprits allegedly made use of the chinks in the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS), which was hitherto considered fool-proof.

The scam was detected on Monday when a document writer submitted a few papers for registration of a landed property, which included a challan confirming the payment of stamp duty into the CFMS.

Growing suspicious, Joint Sub-Registrar J.M.V. Prasad checked the CFMS website, which revealed that the amount paid was actually ₹1 and not the required stamp duty in full.

Mr. Prasad immediately alerted the higher-ups, who found that the challan downloaded from the website had been “graphically edited” at an Internet centre and the full amount was falsely shown as paid into the CFMS account.

“Normally, the 14-digit challan number once generated cannot be used again. We generally check for the challan number and payment status online, but the CFMS website seldom reveals the actual amount paid. This small loophole, perhaps, came in handy for the culprit,” opined a State-level official from the department, requesting anonymity.

All these years, the department was under the impression that the CFMS website could not be tampered with, until this simple case of online forgery proved them wrong.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Prasad, the RIMS police filed an FIR.

“We have, in turn, asked the Registration Department to conduct an in-house inquiry and arrive at the number of documents and the money involved so that we can proceed further,” said Circle Inspector Narendra Reddy.

Clarity on the magnitude of the offence is expected to emerge by Saturday.