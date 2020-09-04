Online faculty development programme from Sept. 7

Andhra University College of Engineering (A), University College of Engineering- Vizianagaram, and JNTU-Kakinada jointly in collaboration with the APSCHE are conducting a 50-hour-online faculty development programme (FDP) on Data Science and its applications in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). The FDP is conducted from September 7 to 21 during 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. According to the officials, the FDP is intended for all faculty, research scholars, final year students and all those who want to gain knowledge in the area of data science. Resource persons from IITs, NITs, reputed state universities and industry will share their knowledge to the participants. “There is no registration fee to the participants and at the end of the programme, a certificate will be given only to those who have sufficient attendance and assignment submission,” the officials said.

Those who want to join the programme can do so through the link https://forms.gle/

Gsoz5yv8YUWAbAVf9