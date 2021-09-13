Online elocution, poster design contests for students

The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel jointly organising the event

The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) are jointly organising an online elocution competition and poster design contest for school students in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to commemorate International Ozone Day.

The topic for the elocution competition is: ‘Ozone for Life: 36 years of Ozone Layer Protection.’ Registration is free. Students of Classes V, VI and VII will be considered as juniors and those from Classes VIII, IX and X as seniors. The duration is two minutes and language is English.

Participants have to record a video on the topic and WhatsApp it to 9063741751 by 3 p.m. on September 14.

The student has to begin the video by mentioning his/her name, class, school and location of the school. Each student can submit only one entry.

A total of 15 best entries from each category will be selected for the final round. The final round will be held on September 15, through a video call. The timing will be intimated to the shortlisted participants.

The theme for the poster design contest is ‘Earth 2040.’ It will also be held for juniors and seniors. There is no registration fee. Participants have to design a poster on A4 size paper, take a picture of the same and WhatsApp it to 9063741751 by 11 a.m. on September 15.

Participants have to write their name, class/section, school and location of the school on the front side of their poster. The details should be clearly visible and each student can send only one entry.

All the participants will be given a certificate of participation and the winners will be rewarded with a merit certificate and a shield/medal.

For any further clarifications, please contact Mr. Sampath on 7416329462. Students are encouraged to participate in these competitions and make International Ozone Day a grand success.