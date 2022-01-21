Online education is the future trend: Education Minister

GUNTUR

21 January 2022 00:48 IST

He launches online courses at Vignan Deemed to be University

Online education is the future trend and it is increasingly gaining acceptance across the world, said Education and Human Resource Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Vignan Online’ programme on the Vignan Deemed to be University campus, the Minister said courses like BBA(general), MBA (HR), MBA (Finance), MBA (general) are now available online at the university.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, Chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah and MP and vice chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu were present.

Dr. Hemachandra Reddy said that for Vignan, which is always at the forefront in changing the education system in tune with the changing needs of students, the launch of the online programme was another milestone. He added that the education system in the State would be improved to compete with the other BRICS (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa) countries.

Self-learning

Dr. Rathaiah said students should be willing to do self-learning and not solely rely on teachers if they want to have a bright future. “Times are changing and it is not always possible to go to institutes to learn something. Learning can happen digitally as well,” he said.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said there would also be a training programme for students upon completing their courses online to equip them with skills and aid them in securing a job.