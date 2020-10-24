Online EAMCET counselling begins in State

VIJAYAWADA

24 October 2020 00:33 IST

Aspirants can use the login D and password already created to enter their options

The A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and the Department of Technical Education started online counselling on Friday for the students who qualified in EAMCET-2020 and were seeking admission into engineering and pharmacy courses.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities opted for online mode of counselling this year.

Fee details

Students attending the counselling sessions can pay the processing fee using the URL https://apeamcet.nic.in. The fee for students belonging to the OC/BC categories is ₹1,200. For the SC/ST categories, it is ₹600.

The departments have set up 25 helpline centres across the State for the convenience of the students. For the first time, a helpline centre has been established at Paderu in Visakhapatnam Agency for the benefit of the tribal students, and a rank-based notification has been issued.

The certificate verification process will start at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. every day up to October 27. Due to the physical distancing norm, the students do not have to visit any college or university, and can get their certificates verified from home in the online mode.

The login ID, hall-ticket number, date of birth and password already created by the students can be used to enter the options from the Internet facility available at home, Internet cafe, or a helpline centre.

Schedule at helpline centres

In the case of candidates whose data is incomplete, or not verified, the registration tab will not open. In such cases, students have to visit the nearest helpline centre for certificate verification.

The schedule for verification of certificates (for students whose data is incomplete) at the helpline centres is as follows: From rank 1 to 20,000 – Friday (October 23); rank 20001 to 50,000 – Saturday (October 24); rank 50001 to 80,000 – Sunday (October 25); rank 80001 to 110000 – Monday (October 26); and from rank 110001 up to the last rank – Tuesday (October 27).

These candidates should attend the certificate verification process at the nearest helpline centre, and thereafter proceed for option entry.

In case of doubts, students can make use of the helpline numbers: 8106876345, 8106575234, 7995865456 and 7995681678.