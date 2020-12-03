Andhra Pradesh

Online drawing contest by IGZP

Harish Gilai VISAKHAPATNAM 03 December 2020 00:22 IST
On the occasion of World Wildlife Conservation Day on December 4, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online drawing competition on the theme ‘Human-Wildlife Interactions’ for people of all ages.

The competition will be held in three categories - Classes IV to VII, VIII to XII, and graduation and above.

Officials said that interested people can mail their entries as a scanned digital copy to igzpwebsite@gmail.com on or before December 6 with their name, age, and contact number. The top three entries will be awarded prizes and the names of winners will be announced on December 8 on the website.

E-certificates will be given to all entries. For more information, visit www.vizagzoo.com, or contact A. Jayasri, Zoo Education Officer (8121318643), or M. Purushottam, Zoo Biologist (9000151920).

