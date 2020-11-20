Andhra Pradesh

Online discourse on Bhagavad Gita

The city-based registered charitable trust, Vedanta Institute, is organising public discourses on Bhagavad Gita Chapter - VI, The Yoga of Meditation (Dhyana Yoga), online from November 20 to November 24. The timing for the programme is 7 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. Interested persons can register by clicking on the link bit.ly/visakhapatnam-yoga-of-meditation-2020 for free participation.

For further details you can log on to www.vedantaworld.org /www.vedantavisakhapatnam.org

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2020 5:37:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/online-discourse-on-bhagavad-gita/article33142046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY