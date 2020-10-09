Online darshan ticket must at Durga temple during Dasara festivities

VIJAYAWADA

09 October 2020 23:35 IST

60,372 devotees have enrolled their names so far

Devotees seeking darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri hill during Dasara festivities must possess online darshan ticket, said Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and City Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

Addressing a coordination meeting attended by officials of different departments on Friday, they said only people who show online darshan ticket would be allowed inside the temple. Vast crowds of devotees from the deprived sections of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts had been traditionally visiting the temple during Dasara festivities. The online darshan ticket rule applied to them also, they said, adding that local devotees would also have to register online for darshan.

They said so far 60,372 devotees had enrolled their names. Of them, 29,710 were for free darshan, 19,273 were for ₹100 ticket and 11,389 for ₹300 darshan ticket. Only 10,000 people would be allowed darshan in a day, they informed.

The temple priests and staff would undergo rapid tesst and the devotees would be thermal scanned. People showing any symptoms would be isolated and shifted to the nearest Covid Care Centre or the Government General Hospital in an ambulance.

Special darshan

The Collector and the Police Commissioner said special darshan for VIPs would be arranged between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and appealed to the VIPs to visit only during these slots.

They said during the festival days, only two-wheelers belonging to the temple priests and staff would be allowed to go up the hill and special vehicles would be organised to pick up VIPs from the model guest house at the foot of the hill and they would be dropped back at the same place after the darshan.

The Collector asked the Irrigation Department to install barricades for maintaining queue lines and said that people who would board the Hamsa Vahanam on October 25, marking the conclusion of the festivities, must give their names in advance.

Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha, DCP (West Zone) Vikranth Patil, Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyanchandra, Joint Collector (Aasara) Mohan Kumar, DRO Venkateswarlu and others were present.