Online course on entrepreneurship development in food processing from Sept. 6

Online course on entrepreneurship development in food processing from Sept. 6VIJAYAWADA
The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on entrepreneurship development in food processing from September 6.
According to a press release by programme coordinator SK. Sahabuddin, the course is designed to give an in-depth knowledge of the food processing sector that is crucial for the rural economy.
The course will cover the following topics: methods of identifying the market and procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, raising loans from a bank, packaging and branding, legal aspects, FSSAI licensing and registration, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities and risk management.
Further details may be obtained from Mr. Sahabuddin through phone number 8008579624 or email vjwfapcci@gmail.com.
