Online course on entrepreneurship development in food processing from Sept. 6

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on entrepreneurship development in food processing from September 6.

According to a press release by programme coordinator SK. Sahabuddin, the course is designed to give an in-depth knowledge of the food processing sector that is crucial for the rural economy.

The course will cover the following topics: methods of identifying the market and procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, raising loans from a bank, packaging and branding, legal aspects, FSSAI licensing and registration, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities and risk management.