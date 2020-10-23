Online counselling for EAMCET-qualified students from today

VIJAYAWADA:

23 October 2020 17:44 IST

The fee for students belonging to the OC/BC is ₹1,200 while for the SC/ST students, it is ₹600.

The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and the Department of Technical Education started online counselling on Friday for students who qualified the EAMCET 2020 and are seeking admission in engineering and pharmacy courses.

In view of the prevailing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the authorities have opted for online mode of counselling this year. Students attending the counselling sessions can pay the processing fee from Friday onwards using the URL https://apeamcet.nic.in.

The departments have set up 25 help line centres across the State for convenience of the students. A help line centre has been established at Paderu for the first time for tribal students and a rank-based notification has been issued.

The certificate verification process will start at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. from Friday (October 23) to October 27. Due to the social-distancing norm, students do not have to visit any college or university and can get their certificates verified from home in online mode.

The login ID, hall ticket number, date of birth and password already created by the students, can be used to enter the options from the Internet facility available at home, Internet cafe or a helpline centre. In the case of candidates whose data is incomplete or not verified, the registration tab will not open. In such cases, students have to visit the nearest helpline centre for certificate verification.

The schedule for verification of certificates (for students whose data is incomplete) at the help centres is as follows: From rank 1 to 20,000 on Friday (October 23), 20001 to 50,000 on Saturday (October 24), 50001 to 80,000 on Sunday (October 25), 80001 to 110000 on Monday (October 26) and from 110001 up to the last rank on Tuesday (October 27).

These candidates should attend the certificate verification process at the nearest help line centre and thereafter proceed for option entry. In case of doubts, students can make use of help line numbers: 8106876345, 8106575234, 7995865456 and 7995681678.