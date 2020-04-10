Andhra Pradesh

‘Online classes mandatory for JNTU-Vizianagaram college students’

JNTU Engineering College- Vizianagaram issued orders making online classes mandatory for all 1,700 students, according to the college principal G. Swami Naidu. He said that the all the faculty members were directed to utilise online platforms and relevant apps to make students to attend classes each and everyday. Dr. Swami Naidu said that the students were supposed to take the online tests and the results would be forwarded to JNTU Kakinada on the next day.

