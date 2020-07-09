Online classes at Yoga Village from July 13

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 July 2020 23:45 IST

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University is conducting online general yoga classes for yoga enthusiasts and for weight reduction for public from July 13 for one month.

The general yoga class will be conducted from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and yoga for weight reduction will be held from 7.15 a.m. to 8.15 a.m.

Head of the Department, Yoga & Consciousness, K Ramesh Babu, said that candidates interested in enrolling for the course may contact P. Pratap (Yoga for weight reduction class teacher) on 9985752215 and L. Krishna Kumari (General Yoga class teacher) on 7989478081 to enquire about the fee details.